Win 10: Loading a file into an executable using batch script

Code: SET PROJDRIVE=C: SET PROJPATH=C:\MDX_Temp\Design_Ratings\Group_1\3-610 SET PROJECT=C:\MDX_Temp\Design_Ratings\Group_1\3-610\3-610.MDX SET OUTPATH=C:\MDX_Temp\Design_Ratings\Group_1\3-610\BATCH_OUTPUT SET LOADCASE=C:\MDX_Temp\Design_Ratings\Group_1\3-610\LOADCASE.IN MKDIR %OUTPATH% c: cd\ cd Program Files (x86) cd MDX 2023 cd MDX Client SET PROGRAM="MDXCLIENT.EXE" start "" /wait %PROGRAM% %PROJECT% %LOADCASE% PAUSE

I have a program that I use for work, and I need to use a batch file to run numerous iterations of the same model file. I'm sure nobody here has ever even heard of this program. It is called MDX, and it is used to design and analyze bridges (I'm a structural engineer).There are 2 files associated with each run of the program: 3-610.MDX & LOADCASE.IN. The 3-610.MDX file is the base model file with all the details of the bridge design, loading, materials, etc. The LOADCASE.IN file is a simple list of vehicles (trucks) that get used in the analysis.I have used batch processing with this program in the past with success, and batch processing is supported by the software devs. They even provide a sample batch file to use. The issue is that the software devs have since overhauled the program, and I can no longer get the batch processing to work. It seems that the model file will no longer load into the program with the commands in my batch file. The issue is with the START command:This command will open MDXCLIENT.EXE, but the 3-610.MDX model file does not ever load into the program. I can open 3-610.MDX in the program using the program's GUI, but I cannot seem to get it to load using CMD commands in a batch file. I have emailed and called the software devs, but its extremely hard to get ahold of or get a response from them. This is a very niche program and as such there are only a few employees at the company that created this software.Basically, I'm looking for a sanity check on my CMD/batch commands. If there is any alternative commands or any other suggested edits that might help, please let me know.