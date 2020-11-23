Win 10 - External DVD is recognized but when clicked to open, freezes Windows file explorer

Problem
  • This is a Windows 10 laptop
  • External DVD drive shows in device manager with no alerts and in file explorer
  • As soon as the DVD is right clicked in file explorer, file explorer locks up.
  • Allow to sit and finally the context menu opens.
  • Chosing to "open" the DVD produces the error: The device is unavailable.
  • The DVD disappears from file manager.
  • An empty DVD will allow instant context menu and the ability to go to properties.
  • Today file explorer shows two DVD drives with the same drive letter, but only one in device manager.
Trouble shooting
  • Remove drivers from system
  • Reboot to let Windows reinstall drivers
  • Tested DVD on another machine with no problems.
  • Set auto play to none
 
