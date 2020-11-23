Win 10 - External DVD is recognized but when clicked to open, freezes Windows file explorer

Problem
- This is a Windows 10 laptop
- External DVD drive shows in device manager with no alerts and in file explorer
- As soon as the DVD is right clicked in file explorer, file explorer locks up.
- Allow to sit and finally the context menu opens.
- Chosing to "open" the DVD produces the error: The device is unavailable.
- The DVD disappears from file manager.
- An empty DVD will allow instant context menu and the ability to go to properties.
- Today file explorer shows two DVD drives with the same drive letter, but only one in device manager.
- Remove drivers from system
- Reboot to let Windows reinstall drivers
- Tested DVD on another machine with no problems.
- Set auto play to none
