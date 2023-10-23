Win 10 32 bit will not install on my m.2 SSD drive

Hi, trying to build a Win 10 32 bit computer. This computer is going to be use to play old 32 bit games and the odd 32 bit softwares that cannot be installed in my 64 bit O/S computer. My motherboard is a Gigabyte AX370 Gaming K7. I can installed the 32 bit O/S on a regular hard drive but when I want to installed the O/S on SSD drive, I get a error message generated by the Windows installation step. The error messages is as follows: Stop Code: KMODE EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED What failed: dump stornvme.sys. Visit https://www.windows.com/stopcode. The SSD in question is a Samsung 970 EVO Plus ( Gigabyte qualified this ssd) 500 Gig. The bios recognized this SSD and also Seagate Firecuda 520 SSD. and WD SN850 SSD. I have formatted the SSD in MBR. I have enabled legacy mode for Storage Boot Option Control. I have disable "other PCI DeviceRom Priority". Boot option #1 be USB for the Win10 32bit flash drive. These settings was use to install the 32 bit O/S on my regular hard drive. Is there more settings that need to be change in order for Win 10 32 bit to be installed on SSD drive? I have contacted Gigabyte, they have declined to help instead they told to contact Microsoft instead. I have searched online for solutions, can't find it.
Regards,Wayne
