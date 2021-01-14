Will you be able to "fix" a Windows 10X laptop?

I saw this and was somewhat disappointed, but not sure how it will play out."Windows 10 S" sucks, because you are limited to the app store unlike a real computer. The best part of Windows 10 S was that it was easy to disable "S Mode" and convert the install into a regular install of Windows 10. This is what I've done for countless people, many of whom bought their laptop without actually having a full understanding of the limitations that came with Windows 10 S, which basically forces them to become Microsoft's bitch.So that makes me wonder where we will be at with Windows 10X. Will you be able to take a Windows 10X laptop and convert it to a standard Windows 10 laptop, either by converting the existing install or potentially installing Windows 10 from scratch? Or will these likely be super locked down? Of course this assumes that these laptops don't come with a 64GB SD Card as their only form of internal storage.