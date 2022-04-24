Will WIN10 work good with Core i9 12900KS assuming I set a fixed clock frequency for p cores and for e cores

Now that I think of it more as I myself am going back to Alder Lake 12900KS specifically from AMD, shouldn't WIN10 work fine as long as the e cores and p cores have static frequencies set?



I mean since Intel Coffee Lake and going all the way through Rocket Lake, And with AMD starting with original Zen through Zen 3, you have been able to set different cores to different static clock speed in the BIOS and WIN10 knew how to deal with that just fine right?? The core types were the same, but were lower clocked so thus slower. But clock for clock they had same exact IPC on those gens of CPUs



With Alder Lake, there are 8 performance golden cove cores and some 4 to 8 efficiency Gracemont cores. By default gracemont cores are clocked lower and if you statically set frequency to both, the Gracemont cores will always be lower unless you really severely gimp the P cores clock speed. So I mean if Windows 10 knew to use faster cores based on clock speed in prior architectures, wouldn't it know the same for Alder Lake since the lesser cores are clocked lower anyways in addition to having less IPC clock for clock. So what if the e cores have less IPC than P cores due to different architecture. They are clocked lower anyways so Windows should know they are lesser just like a lower clocked Zen core on CCD2 is lesser than higher clocked core on CCD2 even though all cores have same IPC, they are not all equal as clock speeds are different?? Likewise if you statically set a core or few in the BIOS on Coffee/Comet/Rocket Lake, didn't Windows 10 know the lower clocked cores were lesser and how to deal with it.



Since e cores are always lower clocked than p cores, wouldn't WIN10 know p cores always to be used first just based on that?



Or is it more complicated than that?