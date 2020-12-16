Will this run cyberpunk at 4k above 144 with RT?

DarkSideA8
... as part of its new deal with Nvidia, HLRS will add 192 Nvidia A100 GPUs linked on the Nvidia Mellanox InfiniBand Network to its HAWK supercomputer based on an Apollo system from HPE
https://www.techradar.com/amp/news/this-supercomputing-center-has-chosen-nvidia-for-its-ai
.
So - yeh, these are the A-100 (not 3xxx) Amperes - but it begs the question... Would these have been better for the miners than the ASICs Nvidia diverted from the gamer market?
Also - any Germans on this board? Go knock on the door and ask them what kind of frames they're getting!
