Will this make a good conspiracy theory?

I have 2 mini ITX systems that are EXACTLY the same. One has Windows 10 installed and the other has Linux Mint Cinnamon. With both system completely shut down the Windows system blinks the network activity LED continuously and the Linux system does not, it's completely off. Both systems function normally. All networking is functional. The BIOS is the same in both systems.
One more thing, with both systems running the network LEDs function normally.
