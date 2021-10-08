Will this make a good conspiracy theory?

Deadjasper said:



One more thing, with both systems running the network LEDs function normally. I have 2 mini ITX systems that are EXACTLY the same. One has Windows 10 installed and the other has Linux Mint Cinnamon. With both system completely shut down the Windows system blinks the network activity LED continuously and the Linux system does not, it's completely off. Both systems function normally. All networking is functional. The BIOS is the same in both systems.

It's not a theory–windows does tell the network hardware to remain online and wake up the system when *something* happens. Dunno if it still does when you tell it to "really, actually, power off" (yes, just telling it to shut down doesn't mean "power off" anymore), but at least on normal shutdown, it does.Edit: there's also a setting to download updates while powered down, iirc.