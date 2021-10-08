Will this make a good conspiracy theory?

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,078
I have 2 mini ITX systems that are EXACTLY the same. One has Windows 10 installed and the other has Linux Mint Cinnamon. With both system completely shut down the Windows system blinks the network activity LED continuously and the Linux system does not, it's completely off. Both systems function normally. All networking is functional. The BIOS is the same in both systems. :woot:

One more thing, with both systems running the network LEDs function normally.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
6,607
Deadjasper said:
I have 2 mini ITX systems that are EXACTLY the same. One has Windows 10 installed and the other has Linux Mint Cinnamon. With both system completely shut down the Windows system blinks the network activity LED continuously and the Linux system does not, it's completely off. Both systems function normally. All networking is functional. The BIOS is the same in both systems. :woot:

One more thing, with both systems running the network LEDs function normally.
Click to expand...
It's not a theory–windows does tell the network hardware to remain online and wake up the system when *something* happens. Dunno if it still does when you tell it to "really, actually, power off" (yes, just telling it to shut down doesn't mean "power off" anymore), but at least on normal shutdown, it does.

Edit: there's also a setting to download updates while powered down, iirc.
 
D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,078
Hmmm, just pulled the power, counted to 10 and plugged it back and still have the blinking LED.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
32,313
Deadjasper said:
Hmmm, just pulled the power, counted to 10 and plugged it back and still have the blinking LED.
Click to expand...
thats not long enough for a full discharge. either wait a few minutes or hit the power button a few times.
then, try the drive swap, cable swap and check for WOL in bios.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top