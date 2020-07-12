Will there be a difference between this noctua fan controller and this silverstone one?

Hi, guys
I'm a bit new to fan controllers and air cooling.
I ordered 4x 140mm NF A14 fans
https://www.amazon.com/Noctua-Bearing-NF-A14-iPPC-3000-PWM/dp/B00KFCRF1A
I want to use these fans with a fan controller. My goal is to crank these fans turn up during games, and then lower the fan speeds while I surf or use the PC.
This Silverstone fan controller has ports for 4x 4 pin PWN fans
https://www.amazon.com/SilverStone-...ontroller&qid=1594583779&s=electronics&sr=1-1
This Noctua fan controller has support for 3x 4 PWN fans
https://www.amazon.com/Noctua-NA-FC...ontroller&qid=1594583919&s=electronics&sr=1-2
I like the Noctua, but it only has support for 3 fans when I need 4.
I just want to be able have complete control over the fans. I think that's the main thing I am looking for. I'm sure if there is a difference between the Silverstone and Noctua (besides the Silverstone supporting more fans).
Thank you.
I'm a bit new to fan controllers and air cooling.
I ordered 4x 140mm NF A14 fans
https://www.amazon.com/Noctua-Bearing-NF-A14-iPPC-3000-PWM/dp/B00KFCRF1A
I want to use these fans with a fan controller. My goal is to crank these fans turn up during games, and then lower the fan speeds while I surf or use the PC.
This Silverstone fan controller has ports for 4x 4 pin PWN fans
https://www.amazon.com/SilverStone-...ontroller&qid=1594583779&s=electronics&sr=1-1
This Noctua fan controller has support for 3x 4 PWN fans
https://www.amazon.com/Noctua-NA-FC...ontroller&qid=1594583919&s=electronics&sr=1-2
I like the Noctua, but it only has support for 3 fans when I need 4.
I just want to be able have complete control over the fans. I think that's the main thing I am looking for. I'm sure if there is a difference between the Silverstone and Noctua (besides the Silverstone supporting more fans).
Thank you.