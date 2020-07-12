Will there be a difference between this noctua fan controller and this silverstone one?

Hi, guysI'm a bit new to fan controllers and air cooling.I ordered 4x 140mm NF A14 fansI want to use these fans with a fan controller. My goal is to crank these fans turn up during games, and then lower the fan speeds while I surf or use the PC.This Silverstone fan controller has ports for 4x 4 pin PWN fansThis Noctua fan controller has support for 3x 4 PWN fansI like the Noctua, but it only has support for 3 fans when I need 4.I just want to be able have complete control over the fans. I think that's the main thing I am looking for. I'm sure if there is a difference between the Silverstone and Noctua (besides the Silverstone supporting more fans).Thank you.