Will there be a difference between this noctua fan controller and this silverstone one?

Hi, guys

I'm a bit new to fan controllers and air cooling.

I ordered 4x 140mm NF A14 fans
https://www.amazon.com/Noctua-Bearing-NF-A14-iPPC-3000-PWM/dp/B00KFCRF1A

I want to use these fans with a fan controller. My goal is to crank these fans turn up during games, and then lower the fan speeds while I surf or use the PC.

This Silverstone fan controller has ports for 4x 4 pin PWN fans
https://www.amazon.com/SilverStone-...ontroller&qid=1594583779&s=electronics&sr=1-1

This Noctua fan controller has support for 3x 4 PWN fans
https://www.amazon.com/Noctua-NA-FC...ontroller&qid=1594583919&s=electronics&sr=1-2

I like the Noctua, but it only has support for 3 fans when I need 4.

I just want to be able have complete control over the fans. I think that's the main thing I am looking for. I'm sure if there is a difference between the Silverstone and Noctua (besides the Silverstone supporting more fans).


 
The Silverstone isn't any kind of controller. It's simply an 8-way splitter.

What's wrong with the mainboard's own fan controls?
 
