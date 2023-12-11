Will there be a 38" UW OLED in 2024?

Big fan of the 38" ultrawide size for gaming and desktop use. The resolution of 3840 X 1600 is just so nice.
I had the AW3820 and LOVED the size and shape but the picture quality sucked and looked washed out with light bleed.
I traded it for the AW3423DW OLED and holy cow the OLED is ten millions better. Jesus Christmas it's night and day better. But for me the 34" size is too small, I wish there was a 38" version.
So any chance LG or Alienware introduce a 38" Ultrawide in OLED?
