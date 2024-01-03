Will the RTX-5xxx series have a brand new power connector?

Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
11,142
Curious, with the big issues back when the RTX-4090 launched and the power connector issues, any word or details if nVidia plans a whole new different type of power connector for the 5xxx series coming out this Fall?
 
Didn't the 12V-2x6 connector resolve a lot of the problem? Honest question, I really don't know.

In any case, I've yet to work with this connector, fortunately. In my opinion, we do need a connector solution that can drive this wattage given how power hungry GPUs are getting, if for no other reason than better cable management. Simply going back to three 8-pin connectors is not a great solution. On the other hand, this connector is garbage and needs a fundamental redesign. If there are this many problems with it, it no longer falls under "user error" and falls under "engineering failure". I'd rather not buy a card with it until I know the problem is actually fixed, not just a band-aid solution while ignoring the fundamental problems with the design.
 
My bet is on the insurance companies to change that standard.
As history has shown the first refusal of payment for a burned down house because of that connector beeing used, will usually do the trick.
 
HockeyJon said:
Didn't the 12V-2x6 connector resolve a lot of the problem? Honest question, I really don't know.

In any case, I've yet to work with this connector, fortunately. In my opinion, we do need a connector solution that can drive this wattage given how power hungry GPUs are getting, if for no other reason than better cable management. Simply going back to three 8-pin connectors is not a great solution. On the other hand, this connector is garbage and needs a fundamental redesign. If there are this many problems with it, it no longer falls under "user error" and falls under "engineering failure". I'd rather not buy a card with it until I know the problem is actually fixed, not just a band-aid solution while ignoring the fundamental problems with the design.
Click to expand...
Roman did suggest using two of the new connector as a way of upping safety/reliability. We'll see.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top