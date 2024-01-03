Will the RTX-5xxx series have a brand new power connector?

Didn't the 12V-2x6 connector resolve a lot of the problem? Honest question, I really don't know.



In any case, I've yet to work with this connector, fortunately. In my opinion, we do need a connector solution that can drive this wattage given how power hungry GPUs are getting, if for no other reason than better cable management. Simply going back to three 8-pin connectors is not a great solution. On the other hand, this connector is garbage and needs a fundamental redesign. If there are this many problems with it, it no longer falls under "user error" and falls under "engineering failure". I'd rather not buy a card with it until I know the problem is actually fixed, not just a band-aid solution while ignoring the fundamental problems with the design.