Will the next generation release of cards suffer the same shortage as the current gen?

Possibly a pointless question b/c nobody here can predict the future, but if I decide to just skip the latest AMD/NVIDIA offerings due to the inflated price and scarcity, I wonder what the changes of the next gen (4000 series for NVIDIA) suffering from the same issues as have plagued this last generation?



Or, stated another way: now is not a good time to buy a card. I sure hope that at some point in the future, it IS a good time to buy a card, be it the next gen.