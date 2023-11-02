Will sTRX4 (Threadripper 3000, TRX40) coolers work on sTRX5 (Threadripper 7000, TRX50) boards/CPU's?

Zarathustra[H]
...have we heard anything about this yet?
I'm still not sure I'm going for the next Threadripper, but if I do, it would be nice to be able to reuse my Threadripper Heatkiller IV block.
I did some googling, but could not find the answer.
I did see that Noctua launched a new line of coolers for sTRX5, which suggests that maybe there is an incompatibility, but then again, they could just be using this as an opportunity to refresh their product lineup. Who knows?
(I'm hoping one of you do...)
