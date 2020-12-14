Will NZXT Kraken RGB 3x120mm will be ok for 10850K/10900K?

Hello.
I will buy 10850K or 10900K. My question is.
Will that cooler will be fine?
https://www.x-kom.pl/p/549082-chlodzenie-procesora-nzxt-kraken-x73-rgb-3x120mm.html
Actually have air cooler Noctua NH-D15 but my friend told me that Noctua cant be enough because of hot chip like 10850K or 10900K. Thx
