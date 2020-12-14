Will NZXT Kraken RGB 3x120mm will be ok for 10850K/10900K?

D

D-EJ915

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
1,260
Depending on what kind of load and overclock you run on it the D15 is fine, I would use it first and see if it is inadequate then worry about upgrading. The X73 will work fine on it as well if you do need more brute force cooling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top