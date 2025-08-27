Will Nvidia 3060 or a 3060 TI give me a good boost to my Premiere Pro video editing system

Hi Guys,



My current rig is...

*Processor -Ryzen 7 -5700G (8 Cores+16 Threads) @ Base Clock 3.8 Ghz And Max Boost Clock 4.6 Ghz (Architecture -Zen 3). Socket AM4. 4 MB L2 Cache. 16 MB L3 Cache. Inbuilt IGPU Vega 8 (8 Core/2000 Mhz) graphics, 4K supported (3 Monitor Support). PCI Express (PCIe) v3.0. Power 65w TDP. Max Operating Temp 95C. RAM Type DDR4-3200 Mhz Max, Max 128 GB RAM (dual channel). New installed on 04-Apr-2024.



*Motherboard -Asus Prime B550M-A-Wifi2, Socket AM4, 3 Monitor Support, 4x DDR4 RAM Slots @ 3200 mhz (128 GB Max), PCIe v4.0, HDMI (4K Support) +DVI-D+VGA Ports, InBuilt Wifi6 & Bluetooth v5.2, 2x M.2 NVMe Slots, 4x SATA3 Ports, 6x USB 3.2 Rear Ports, 2x USB 3.2 Front Panel Ports (Via Internal Header), 4x USB 2.0 Front Panel Ports (Via Internal Header), 2x AURA RGB Headers. New installed on 04-Apr-2024.



*RAM -64GB, 4x 16GB, Kingston FURY, Black, DDR4, 3200mhz, CL16 (Model -KF432C16BB1~16).



*Graphics Card -Nil. Using processor IGPU Vega 8 (8 Core/2000 Mhz) graphics.



*OS Drive -WD BLACK SN770, M.2 250GB NVMe SSD.



*Scratch Drive -Western Digital WD SN550 Blue, M.2 250GB NVMe SSD.



*Projects Drive -Crucial MX500 1TB Sata3 SSD (CT1000MX500SSD1).



*Media Drive -Seagate 2TB (ST2000DM001), SATA3, 7200rpm.



*Render Drive -Seagate 500GB (ST500DM002), SATA3, 7200rpm.



*Corsair CV650 PSU (Bronze Certified).



Nothing great i know. A simple yet very robust build it has been so far. On just IGPU graphics i edit 4K projects even without proxies and im able to get real-time playback (1/2 res setting on the preview window) with color-grading and some simple fx added to the clips. The key is that all of my projects are short format (1-5 mins final length mktg films).



Only thing is Transition Points / Warp Stabilizer / DeNoising / And Some Certain Effects ask for a GPU and dont render or playback realtime. I want better performance and read online that the 3060 or 3060TU can give me better timeline scrubbing, right now its silky smooth, except fot eh above mentioned bottle neck points. Can i get the same smooth scrubbing etc at the abovementioned bottleneck spots. ANd will prerenders and renders speed up to a "noticable" level ?



Thanks.