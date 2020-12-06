Will my psu work for what I am trying to do?

I picked up one of these at microcenter for $50 thinking it would be good for my nas plex server build and wondering if I will be able to do what I originally intended with it or not now. Any help is appreciated.
It comes with the following connectors in the box
Connector: 24P(20+4)*1, IDE*3, SATA*6, PCI-E 8P(6+2)*2, CPU 8P(4+4)*1
I have a i3-10100 cpu paired with a h470 prime mobo and then was planning on running at least 10-12 hgst 3tb ultrastar 7k3000 sas drives via 2 lsi 9207-8i hba cards.
The issue comes from the 3 ide and 6 sata power connectors the cables have by default allowing for a maximum of 9 HDDs without changing anything I have atm. My psu in my gaming pc has 4 ide or sata power connectors per 6pin connector. I am wondering if I can figure out what the max amperage rating is per 6 or 8 pin socket on the psu to determine if it can handle running 4 HDDs per line?
Do I need to get a different psu for what I want to do or is there a good way to do this?
Edit: reason for so many drives is I got 10 of these drives for $16 each on a sale of refurbished drives and was hoping to start with large capacity on the cheap initially and potentially swap some out for larger drives as time goes on.
