Will my older DDR4 ram work with this 13th gen motherboard?

DeadByDawn

Hi Hard folks,

I am looking to use some older ram on this newer motherboard. I know it will be under utilized.
I just want to make sure it is stable and will not harm the components.

This motherboard
ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 LGA 1700(Intel®12th&13th Gen) ATX gaming motherboard(PCIe 5.0, DDR4,4xM.2/NVMe SSD,14+2 power stages,WiFi 6,Intel ® 2.5Gb LAN,front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®,Thunderbolt 4,Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation)
https://www.newegg.com/asus-tuf-gaming-z690-plus-wifi-d4/p/N82E16813119506?Item=N82E16813119506

This processor
Intel Core i7-13700KF - Core i7 13th Gen Raptor Lake 16-Core (8P+8E) P-core Base Frequency: 3.4 GHz E-core Base Frequency: 2.5 GHz LGA 1700 125W Desktop Processor - BX8071513700KF
https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i7-13700kf-core-i7-13th-gen/p/N82E16819118415?Item=N82E16819118415

This ram (already own)
CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 2666 (PC4 21300)
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233853?Item=N82E16820233853


My Question
Will this DDR4 2666 ram work and be stable in this newer system?
I can always by better ram down the road.


Thanks in advance
 
It will work, but your performance will suffer as a result. The processor will still be fast. You can get faster ram in time, but you might try overclocking what you already have to make up some of the difference. You should be able to get your 2666 to 2933-3200 with looser timings.
 
Dan_D

It will probably work, though my experiences with Corsair LPX RAM over the last few years has been really hit and miss in terms of motherboard compatibility. I have a lot of it floating around and have had trouble with it on some boards I've reviewed to the point where I don't generally use it anymore. That being said, as others are trying to tell you that RAM will hold back your system's performance being so slow. You really should be using DDR4 3600MHz or better RAM these days. It's not that expensive.
 
It will probably work, though my experiences with Corsair LPX RAM over the last few years has been really hit and miss in terms of motherboard compatibility. I have a lot of it floating around and have had trouble with it on some boards I've reviewed to the point where I don't generally use it anymore. That being said, as others are trying to tell you that RAM will hold back your system's performance being so slow. You really should be using DDR4 3600MHz or better RAM these days. It's not that expensive.
I think the official DDR4 speed support on Z690 was 3600, though OC speeds are likely supported. You also have to be mindful of what "Gear" you're running your RAM in with the Intel Processors. It's like their version of "fabric" speed.

But to each their own on running whatever leftover junk they have lying around in their rigs! lol!
 
