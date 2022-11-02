Will my older DDR4 ram work with this 13th gen motherboard?

DeadByDawn
Hi Hard folks,
I am looking to use some older ram on this newer motherboard. I know it will be under utilized.
I just want to make sure it is stable and will not harm the components.
This motherboard
ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 LGA 1700(Intel®12th&13th Gen) ATX gaming motherboard(PCIe 5.0, DDR4,4xM.2/NVMe SSD,14+2 power stages,WiFi 6,Intel ® 2.5Gb LAN,front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®,Thunderbolt 4,Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation)
https://www.newegg.com/asus-tuf-gaming-z690-plus-wifi-d4/p/N82E16813119506?Item=N82E16813119506
This processor
Intel Core i7-13700KF - Core i7 13th Gen Raptor Lake 16-Core (8P+8E) P-core Base Frequency: 3.4 GHz E-core Base Frequency: 2.5 GHz LGA 1700 125W Desktop Processor - BX8071513700KF
https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i7-13700kf-core-i7-13th-gen/p/N82E16819118415?Item=N82E16819118415
This ram (already own)
CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 2666 (PC4 21300)
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233853?Item=N82E16820233853
My Question
Will this DDR4 2666 ram work and be stable in this newer system?
I can always by better ram down the road.
Thanks in advance
