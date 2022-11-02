Will my older DDR4 ram work with this 13th gen motherboard?

It will probably work, though my experiences with Corsair LPX RAM over the last few years has been really hit and miss in terms of motherboard compatibility. I have a lot of it floating around and have had trouble with it on some boards I've reviewed to the point where I don't generally use it anymore. That being said, as others are trying to tell you that RAM will hold back your system's performance being so slow. You really should be using DDR4 3600MHz or better RAM these days. It's not that expensive.