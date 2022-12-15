Will my old PSU be enough for this build?

Hello,
I finally have the components for my new build, the only exception being the PSU. I was really hoping to use my old one but I'm a bit worried it might not have enough juice. I've also linked a new one that I'm considering. All help is appreciated.
Parts list - https://newegg.io/359f8cf
1. Will the old PSU be enough?
2. Will the new PSU be enough?
Old - https://pcpartpicker.com/product/3hkwrH/corsair-power-supply-cp9020102na
New - https://www.newegg.com/corsair-cx-s...air_psu-_-17-139-276-_-Product&quicklink=true
I finally have the components for my new build, the only exception being the PSU. I was really hoping to use my old one but I'm a bit worried it might not have enough juice. I've also linked a new one that I'm considering. All help is appreciated.
Parts list - https://newegg.io/359f8cf
1. Will the old PSU be enough?
2. Will the new PSU be enough?
Old - https://pcpartpicker.com/product/3hkwrH/corsair-power-supply-cp9020102na
New - https://www.newegg.com/corsair-cx-s...air_psu-_-17-139-276-_-Product&quicklink=true