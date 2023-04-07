Will IDE hard drives be detected on the motherboard which cannot recognizes SATA hard drives?

The motherboard: G45T AM2 V.1.0, mATX, manufactured in 2007 or 2008, both IDE and SATA HDDs can be used on this MB.



A loose SATA power connector of a PSU caused an accident on the MB. Then, SATA hard drives connected to this MB can not be detected by BIOS and OS installers.



The hard driver controller and/or SATA chip set are tried, information on Google Search.



Will IDE hard drives be detected by BIOS and OS installers if IDE hard drives are connected to this MB?



