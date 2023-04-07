Will IDE hard drives be detected on the motherboard which cannot recognizes SATA hard drives?

D

DiaNo

n00b
Joined
Oct 18, 2022
Messages
10
The motherboard: G45T AM2 V.1.0, mATX, manufactured in 2007 or 2008, both IDE and SATA HDDs can be used on this MB.

A loose SATA power connector of a PSU caused an accident on the MB. Then, SATA hard drives connected to this MB can not be detected by BIOS and OS installers.

The hard driver controller and/or SATA chip set are tried, information on Google Search.

Will IDE hard drives be detected by BIOS and OS installers if IDE hard drives are connected to this MB?

Thank you.
 
funkydmunky

funkydmunky

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2008
Messages
3,387
First off I would think the PS is bunk. Don't go to step two before you replace the PS. PS or MB if fucked. Buying a proper PS will let you know which. If the MB isn't bunk I will be surprised.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top