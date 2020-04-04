Will I see an upgrade with this set up in BFV?

I currently have a
4.2 ghz intel 4770K
16 gb ddr 3 2400
5700 XT
Windows 10
New setup:
Ryzen 3600
2 sticks 32GBDD4 3600
5700 XT
Windows 10
240 hz monitor
BFV5 avg fps is about 150-180 fps, sometimes 120 fps, 1080p, everything low in Conquest with my current setup. Will I see a boost in minimum frames and maxmimum frames? I have a 240 hz display. I want to upgrade for BFV and for future games. I'd upgrade right now if I saw a jump in minimum frames in bfv.
Anyone know where I might see an upgrade in bfv with the new set up? Will it help in intense situations?
Last edited: