Will I see an upgrade with this set up in BFV?

I currently have a



4.2 ghz intel 4770K

16 gb ddr 3 2400

5700 XT

Windows 10





New setup:

Ryzen 3600

2 sticks 32GBDD4 3600

5700 XT

Windows 10



240 hz monitor



BFV5 avg fps is about 150-180 fps, sometimes 120 fps, 1080p, everything low in Conquest with my current setup. Will I see a boost in minimum frames and maxmimum frames? I have a 240 hz display. I want to upgrade for BFV and for future games. I'd upgrade right now if I saw a jump in minimum frames in bfv.

Anyone know where I might see an upgrade in bfv with the new set up? Will it help in intense situations?