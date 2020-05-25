Will anyone figure out CPU overclocking? A look at TPUs 10900k review

Alright, hear me out. I know this is [H] and many of you are die hard overclockers. I just think motherboard manufactures could do so much better.Take for example TPUs latest review of the 10900k:Since when did we start accepting lower performance when overclocking? I know that there is some impressive algorithms for things like Velocity Boost, XFR, Precision boost, etc.However, when I overclock something like the 10900k to 5.1 ghz, would it be too much to ask to at least MATCH stock performance on thread limited scenarios. Ideally, if I add 0.1v and 300 mhz, it should at least try and increase those ST workloads or allow a few more cores to run at that speed.Then there is the idle power consumption. Using double the idle watts just seems unacceptable in 2020.So anyone else think this is motherboard manufactures being lazy or am I just being too picky?