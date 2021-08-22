Will Alder Lake be the end of the AMD period of success?

I'm a big fan of AMD but history teaches that AMD can win only when Intel sleep on its success.



At the end, Intel is too big for AMD to compete with, and when Intel pushes the accelerator AMD is always behind.



This don't want to be a trolling thread but as a hardware junk since more than 25 years I need to recognize it.



Now Intel was way behind of AMD and I was so glad since I really don't like the way Intel is killing the innovation in this market,

but will AMD be strong enough to compete with Alder Lake?



We was expecting Zen4 at the end of this year and they postponed it to the end of 2022 arriving with PCIe4 instead of PCIe5 like the upcoming Alder Lake.

I know that PCIe4 will be enought for years to come but for people who don't change the PC so often, having the latest is a plus.



The most important things all in all is the performances, will Alder Lake be able to compete with Zen3 XT?



I need to buy a new PC for Christmas and I would really go with AMD but I Alder Lake is tempring with it's DDR5 and PCIe5 support, it seems a little bit more future proof.



What do you think about it?