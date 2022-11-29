Will air cooling be enough for 7950X?

Basically, will a top air cooler such as Noctua ND15 cut the mustard on a AMD 7950X or should I expect some mild throttling?



Another option would be Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280 top mounted in a Phanteks P600S case.



The GPU will be my current RTX 3090 or maybe a future 4090 but I’m are not going to watercool the GPU.



Was thinking about a Fractal Design Torrent if I go with fully air cooled setup.



Any advise would be welcome…