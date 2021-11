Thinking of getting a RX 550 for a HTPC build, I have a display that is capable of doing 4k at 120hz, if I use the DisplayPort will it drive 4k at 120hz at full RGB chroma? Is the RX 500 series capable of running 4k/120hz/4:4:4 via the DisplayPort?



I don't plan on playing games or doing anything intensive on this card obviously.