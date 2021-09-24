Will a RTX 3090 work with this old PCI Express x16 2.0 mother board?

C

Circumnavigate

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 26, 2009
Messages
203
I have an old Asus P6X58D and just managed to get an RTX 3090, does anyone know if it will work in a PCI Express 2.0 even though it takes 4.0?

Do I risk damaging the video card by plugging it in?

I'm waiting for the new Threadrippers to come out before building a new system so I thought I'd put the GPU to use in the mean time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top