Will a RTX 3090 work with this old PCI Express x16 2.0 mother board?

I have an old Asus P6X58D and just managed to get an RTX 3090, does anyone know if it will work in a PCI Express 2.0 even though it takes 4.0?
Do I risk damaging the video card by plugging it in?
I'm waiting for the new Threadrippers to come out before building a new system so I thought I'd put the GPU to use in the mean time.
