Will a GeForce RTX 2070 be enough to game in 4K 60hz?

Hey all,



I posted this question in the LG 48CX thread but haven't gotten any replies. I am considering buying that monitor and only will do so if my laptop has enough power to run recent games (Subnautica, Elite Dangerous, STALKER Call of Pripyat w/ mods, etc) at a reasonable rate (above 30 frames per second) at 4K at 60hz refresh rate (I know the 2070 card doesn't do HDMI 2.1 so no 120hz refresh rate).



My laptop is an Dell/Alienware M15:

Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8750H CPU @ 2.20GHz (12 CPUs), ~2.2GHz Memory: 32768MB RAM

Integrated Intel(R) UHD Graphics 630 x2 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design (Display Memory: 24310 MB, Dedicated Memory: 8031 MB, Shared Memory: 16279 MB)



Looking for smooth performance at max/close to max settings at 4K, 60hz.



Later next year I will prob build a gaming desktop with one of the newer AMD or Intel cards, assuming they are available by then. Eventually will want to play Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K but prob will wait at least 4-6 months before buying it, since it'll prob take that long for it to be patched properly.



Thanks!