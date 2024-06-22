Will a current Macbook Pro 14/16" charge with 100 or 140W over USB-C?

The Macbook Pro 16" comes with a 140 W magsafe charger.

If you charge it over USB-C, is it limited to 100/96 W or will it also go to 140?

(insert "this one goes to 11" meme)
 
Not sure if I've seen it go higher than that. Typically it tops out around 80-90W for me. I'm using a third party braided usb-c cable with L shaped end that's rated for >200W. Using the included magsafe cable it will go higher. Either way it charges decently fast for a 100Wh pack!

M3 Max 16" here.
 
My experience also but with a M1 16” pro. USB c seems to charge as fast but I’ve never checked numbers. I use MagSafe when I’m at home usb c on a 100W brick at work. Seems plenty fast enough either way.
 
Current status of mine just plugged in after draining to <5%.
That is charging over type-c with the included 140W Apple brick.

Screenshot 2024-06-30 at 09.46.48.png
 
Here is a Macbook Air M3 (new) connected to the same 140W brick and type-c cable as the M3 Max above. It goes way above the included 30W brick!

Screenshot 2024-07-05 at 18.37.47.png
 
It tops out at 100W over USB-C; to hit 140W you need the MagSafe connector.

To my knowledge I don’t think I’ve seen a source or sink for > 100W over USB-C from anybody yet. Anybody aware of an exception?
 
I've not looked recently, but I've only seen >100 W from proprietary USB-C chargers that don't conform to the updated USB-PD Extended Power Range (EPR) (up to 240 W) standard. For example, the charger included with Dell XPS 15/16 laptops.
 
It does get warm, so does the magsafe maxed out.
But what gets really warm/hot is the Lenovo proprietary connector on the high end mobile workstation/Legion series laptops using the 300W brick!
If you're playing a game using the CPU/GPU hard it runs the battery down UNLESS you have that 270 or 300W brick. They can pull about 90W or so on the type-c connectors using bricks or docks. I have a few Thunderbolt monitors (LG) that provide PD over thunderbolt via type C and those typically max out around 90W which will keep a maxed out MBP M3 Max topped off.
 
