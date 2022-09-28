Wild Hearts (Monster Hunter style)

polonyc2

Earlier this month, EA announced that it was partnering with Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force on a Monster Hunter-style action game...today, the companies finally showed off the first trailer for the title, which has been dubbed Wild Hearts

It’s described as “an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan,” and the first footage shows gameplay that looks faster than Monster Hunter, with inventive traps, sweeping locales, and some truly vicious beasts...the game will be playable solo or via “seamless co-op”

Wild Hearts is launching on February 17th, 2023, on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC

 
Comixbooks

I hope it's better than Monster Hunter that game was clunk.Monster Hunter World was ok but I didn't pick up Rise. The building of traps looks really innovative hope supplies grind isn't bad like farm 50 fire Beatles for their gunpowder.
 
Furious_Styles

Comixbooks said:
I hope it's better than Monster Hunter that game was clunk.Monster Hunter World was ok but I didn't pick up Rise. The building of traps looks really innovative hope supplies grind isn't bad like farm 50 fire Beatles for their gunpowder.
I think grinding is a core gameplay mechanic for these games.
 
