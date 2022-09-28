Wild Hearts (Monster Hunter style)

Earlier this month, EA announced that it was partnering with Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force on a Monster Hunter-style action game...today, the companies finally showed off the first trailer for the title, which has been dubbed Wild Hearts



It’s described as “an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan,” and the first footage shows gameplay that looks faster than Monster Hunter, with inventive traps, sweeping locales, and some truly vicious beasts...the game will be playable solo or via “seamless co-op”



Wild Hearts is launching on February 17th, 2023, on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC



