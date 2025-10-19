  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Wild Density Supermicro 2OU 8x NVIDIA B300 Server at OCP 2025

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,822
1760898115947.png

“This is just neat to see. It also shows some of the advantage of the ConnectX-8 integration on the NVIDIA HGX B300 8-GPU baseboard over the previous HGX generations. We did not get to show inside the systems because this was a unique take on the B300 generation. Inside, the other components are liquid-cooled to ensure that the system can fit in such a tight footprint.

Bonus: Liquid-Cooled AMD Instinct MI355X​

As a quick bonus, Supermicro also had its popular 4U liquid-cooled GPU platform with a twist. This version has eight AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs in the system.”

Source: https://www.servethehome.com/wild-density-supermicro-2ou-8x-nvidia-b300-server-at-ocp-2025/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top