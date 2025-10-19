erek
Dec 19, 2005
13,822
“This is just neat to see. It also shows some of the advantage of the ConnectX-8 integration on the NVIDIA HGX B300 8-GPU baseboard over the previous HGX generations. We did not get to show inside the systems because this was a unique take on the B300 generation. Inside, the other components are liquid-cooled to ensure that the system can fit in such a tight footprint.
Bonus: Liquid-Cooled AMD Instinct MI355XAs a quick bonus, Supermicro also had its popular 4U liquid-cooled GPU platform with a twist. This version has eight AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs in the system.”
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/wild-density-supermicro-2ou-8x-nvidia-b300-server-at-ocp-2025/