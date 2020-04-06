Wii U Emulator Cemu 1.18.0c Released; Vulkan Performance Improved For Zelda Breath of the Wild and More

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,641
Pretty neat!

"The Cemu emulator has been making excellent progress since the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While the latest entry in the Zelda series is the game that received the most attention, many of the enhancements introduced in the emulator in the past few months improved emulation for many of the console's exclusive games.

More information on the Wii U emulator Cemu can be found on its official website."

https://wccftech.com/wii-u-emulator-cemu-1-18-0-performance-vulkan/
 
