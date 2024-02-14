Wifi6e on 7

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I mean if its 90% of 7 speeds then im happy. I use 10gig in my home anyways. Got fiber running everywhere. 7 speeds are looking very nice, people that have tested them so far are showing 1.5 to 3GiB/s real transfer speeds. Ive seen some hitting upwards of 3.5 to 4gbps but who the hell knows.More fake claims at speeds unless you are literally standing next to the AP.... especially when it comes to Ubiquiti products.
So glad I skipped on Wifi6/6e , waiting to see how quick 7 would come out, and what would it actually change...
So tempted to just by a Ruckus AP or Aruba, something entry level enterprise these days for the cost of this "consumer" level stuff that costs almost as much now!
If you can wait, wait, cause it will get cheaper, as noted by toast0 these companies are so quick to throw out new Wifi standards that have not even been finalized yet and certified officially.I didnt skip or adopt 6e. I just bought crap that has it in there already. For example I needed a laptop, it came with 6e. No biggie. Its not like I went out of my way to "adopt" 6e.
7 is just the new thing that new stuff will have it in for a few years so might as well update my wifi around this place.
Ya, i did get an Ubiquiti in wall, so I liked, i have Wifi6 , and even with in 10ft direct line of sight of it, I can not max out my 1Gb link. Common complaint about most Ubiquiti products.If you want the speeds at any significant range you definitely need to pay for a higher end router.
I have wifi 6e Asus AXE11000. My wifi 6e phone maxes out my gigabit connection over WIFI throughout most of my house. It's a $700 system though. I had a $70 wifi 6e budget router before that and I couldn't get the same speed 3 feet away.
This guy https://www.youtube.com/@landpet has really good wifi reviews where tests the speeds at different ranges. I'm not sure if he's reviewed any enterprise systems though.
I am considering when we move to a new house this year, that we plan to stay in for a while, I may just look to by a Ruckus Wifi 7 AP, even though they are like $1500+ right now listed. I know it would be a 1 time purchase for the next 10 years and just work and give awesome coverage...