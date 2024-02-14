Wifi6e on 7

T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
9,708
Question?

Can you use 6e wifi devices on a 7 AP like the new Unifi 7 stuff coming out? I mean will you be able to use full 6e speeds on 7 or do you literally have to wait on an all 7 only approach?
 
More fake claims at speeds unless you are literally standing next to the AP.... especially when it comes to Ubiquiti products.

So glad I skipped on Wifi6/6e , waiting to see how quick 7 would come out, and what would it actually change...

So tempted to just by a Ruckus AP or Aruba, something entry level enterprise these days for the cost of this "consumer" level stuff that costs almost as much now!
 
MrGuvernment said:
More fake claims at speeds unless you are literally standing next to the AP.... especially when it comes to Ubiquiti products.

So glad I skipped on Wifi6/6e , waiting to see how quick 7 would come out, and what would it actually change...

So tempted to just by a Ruckus AP or Aruba, something entry level enterprise these days for the cost of this "consumer" level stuff that costs almost as much now!
Click to expand...
I mean if its 90% of 7 speeds then im happy. I use 10gig in my home anyways. Got fiber running everywhere. 7 speeds are looking very nice, people that have tested them so far are showing 1.5 to 3GiB/s real transfer speeds. Ive seen some hitting upwards of 3.5 to 4gbps but who the hell knows.
But somerthings like my laptop use 6e so the nature of my question was using 6e on 7 capable waps.

Ubiquiti might be a little slower but they are solid as granite and can run for months, even some stuff for a few years never having need of a reboot. Its very cisco like as far as long term stability. I'd rather have stable and fast opposed to fastest but needing reboots every week to maintain those speeds.
 
MrGuvernment said:
So glad I skipped on Wifi6/6e
Click to expand...

6 is a good update if you use 2.4GHz. wifi 5 didn't do anything for 2.4GHz, but 6and 7 both update encoding for 2.4GHz as well as 5Ghz and 6Ghz (optional). 6e seems like it would be worthwhile if you have clients with 6Ghz radios and congestion on the lower bands. 7 seems nice too, of course, but I like to wait for the products made after the standards are finalized. Interop usually gets better and I'm cheap.

Answering the OPs original question, a 6e client should work fine with a 7 ap. Wifi has been pretty good at backwards compat for a while (unless you turn it off, it's not uncommon to turn off support for b and maybe g these days) Broadcasts have to be encoded for the oldest radio, and I think the preambles too? But Ap <-> single client data should be at the newest encoding they both support if the channel quality supports it.
 
Last edited:
I didnt skip or adopt 6e. I just bought crap that has it in there already. For example I needed a laptop, it came with 6e. No biggie. Its not like I went out of my way to "adopt" 6e.

7 is just the new thing that new stuff will have it in for a few years so might as well update my wifi around this place.
 
In order to use the 6GHz radio (present in WiFi 6E / WiFi 7) you need to make sure your SSID is running WPA3 encryption.
 
tangoseal said:
I didnt skip or adopt 6e. I just bought crap that has it in there already. For example I needed a laptop, it came with 6e. No biggie. Its not like I went out of my way to "adopt" 6e.

7 is just the new thing that new stuff will have it in for a few years so might as well update my wifi around this place.
Click to expand...
If you can wait, wait, cause it will get cheaper, as noted by toast0 these companies are so quick to throw out new Wifi standards that have not even been finalized yet and certified officially.

Here is the current list though
https://www.wi-fi.org/product-finder-results?sort_by=certified&sort_order=desc&certifications=1652
 
MrGuvernment said:
More fake claims at speeds unless you are literally standing next to the AP.... especially when it comes to Ubiquiti products.

So glad I skipped on Wifi6/6e , waiting to see how quick 7 would come out, and what would it actually change...

So tempted to just by a Ruckus AP or Aruba, something entry level enterprise these days for the cost of this "consumer" level stuff that costs almost as much now!
Click to expand...

If you want the speeds at any significant range you definitely need to pay for a higher end router.

I have wifi 6e Asus AXE11000. My wifi 6e phone maxes out my gigabit connection over WIFI throughout most of my house. It's a $700 system though. I had a $70 wifi 6e budget router before that and I couldn't get the same speed 3 feet away.
 
sharknice said:
If you want the speeds at any significant range you definitely need to pay for a higher end router.

I have wifi 6e Asus AXE11000. My wifi 6e phone maxes out my gigabit connection over WIFI throughout most of my house. It's a $700 system though. I had a $70 wifi 6e budget router before that and I couldn't get the same speed 3 feet away.
Click to expand...
Ya, i did get an Ubiquiti in wall, so I liked, i have Wifi6 , and even with in 10ft direct line of sight of it, I can not max out my 1Gb link. Common complaint about most Ubiquiti products.

I am considering when we move to a new house this year, that we plan to stay in for a while, I may just look to by a Ruckus Wifi 7 AP, even though they are like $1500+ right now listed. I know it would be a 1 time purchase for the next 10 years and just work and give awesome coverage...
 
MrGuvernment said:
Ya, i did get an Ubiquiti in wall, so I liked, i have Wifi6 , and even with in 10ft direct line of sight of it, I can not max out my 1Gb link. Common complaint about most Ubiquiti products.

I am considering when we move to a new house this year, that we plan to stay in for a while, I may just look to by a Ruckus Wifi 7 AP, even though they are like $1500+ right now listed. I know it would be a 1 time purchase for the next 10 years and just work and give awesome coverage...
Click to expand...
This guy https://www.youtube.com/@landpet has really good wifi reviews where tests the speeds at different ranges. I'm not sure if he's reviewed any enterprise systems though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top