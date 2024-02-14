Wifi6e on 7

6 is a good update if you use 2.4GHz. wifi 5 didn't do anything for 2.4GHz, but 6and 7 both update encoding for 2.4GHz as well as 5Ghz and 6Ghz (optional). 6e seems like it would be worthwhile if you have clients with 6Ghz radios and congestion on the lower bands. 7 seems nice too, of course, but I like to wait for the products made after the standards are finalized. Interop usually gets better and I'm cheap.Answering the OPs original question, a 6e client should work fine with a 7 ap. Wifi has been pretty good at backwards compat for a while (unless you turn it off, it's not uncommon to turn off support for b and maybe g these days) Broadcasts have to be encoded for the oldest radio, and I think the preambles too? But Ap <-> single client data should be at the newest encoding they both support if the channel quality supports it.