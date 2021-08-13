WiFi video doorbell recommendations?

Does anyone have a preferred video doorbell? The better half has been pushing for one for long enough that it needs to happenWe don't have any doorbells at all now, but would like to install three (two on the main building, and one on an auxiliary building); power is available, but wireless chimes would be important; the auxiliary building has no overhang, so the doorbell would be exposed to direct rain and sunlight, we get some snow, but don't go far below freezing. I'd like to avoid cloud storage if possible, storing videos on device or on my existing SMB share would be ideal; and I don't want another billing relationship. Phone notifications are important. I've run zoneminder before, but would prefer not to, because I didn't run it very well. I have lots of wifi capacity on both bands, even in the auxiliary building.I know these requirements are somewhat conflicting, but thanks for your suggestions!