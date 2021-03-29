Wifi stops working on old laptop.

Hello. I have router TP LINK plugged to wall. Internet cable from router going to pc. Internet working. I also have wireless internet ( WIFI ) in laptop. All was working fine till yesterday. Laptop stops recognizing wifi and i dont have internet. It happened yesterday when internet stops working. I reinstalled Windows 10 2 times but nothing helped. Is this possible that wifi on laptop broken? It suddenly stops seeing WIFI in laptop. I tried unplugging router and plugging again but nothing helped. Also my mother SMARTPHONE detecting wifi and router. Only laptop stops. I am currently ordering new laptop to house.