WiFi Speakers - Not Bluetooth - And Connecting to PC

D

DWD1961

Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
934
I just received a pair of bookshelf speakers and they have the option to use WiFi. The software for the speakers is only available for Android and then you can only use the app to play music. However, I need to use my PC, not my Andriod phone, and I want to use my own music program.

Is there software that will allow me to play music from my PC to the WiFi speakers that isn't music player specific?
 
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
13,797
You'll need to provide the exact speaker's so we can figure out how they work. First thing i'm going to do is look up the manual.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top