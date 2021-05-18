WiFi Speakers - Not Bluetooth - And Connecting to PC

I just received a pair of bookshelf speakers and they have the option to use WiFi. The software for the speakers is only available for Android and then you can only use the app to play music. However, I need to use my PC, not my Andriod phone, and I want to use my own music program.
Is there software that will allow me to play music from my PC to the WiFi speakers that isn't music player specific?
