WiFi Router to replace/bridge to Xfinity Advanced Gatewa?

Can anyone recommend a router that will boost my coverage over my current Xfinity Advanced Gateway. This is the one that does not have WiFi 6. They are launching one but I read it still is not a great wifi router. I do have a WiFi 6 laptop (Surface Book 3)



I need something with great signal coverage. For AC devices and can handle a ton of smart home devices. (2 roku, two phones, 10 lifx smart lights, cameras ect. game consoles thermostats, ect) House is 2700 square feet.



Willing to spend for the right model. We can hit 300Mbps download but our devices still seem to lag.