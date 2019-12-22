WiFi requires router reset every couple of days

    I have a tp link 5400 and many devices hardwired through switches. Every few days the WiFi doesn’t work properly. The wired seems to be fine but all wireless devices do t work. If I select one of the WiFi either 2.4 or 5, I get a variety of errors like it says password is wrong and putting in the password doesn’t solve it, or it fails to connect, or supposedly connects but no internet. Can anyone give me some advice on what’s wrong. I assume that even though it was a more expensive router purchased a few years ago that it’s gone bad but before I plop down another good chunk of change, I wanted to see if anyone has other ideas.

    thanks
     
    Updated firmware?
    Power issue? New cable?
    Reset to defaults and see if it stops?

    My Linksys WRT54G with tomato fw at least once a month. Always had to reboot it for wifi to work. Hardwired always worked. I eventually replaced it as it was archaic.
     
