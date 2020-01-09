Wifi Problems using X58 MB, lag spike, strange juju.

    DWD1961

    I wanted to post this fresh thread to see what you all thought. I have been having problems with audio static and latency issues using an internal wifi card.

    Win 10
    Gigabyte UD5 x58
    Wifi is a basic PCIe ASUS wifi card

    When using the card, I get a bzzt sound at the end of each sound, randomly. Polling the router shows a lag spike correlation with the bzzt sound.

    I thought I had the problem fixed by going with a USB wifi dongle, but now I get a static sound randomly, not loud, but audible. However, I can recreate the audio static by clicking on the taskbar wifi icon. Every time I click on it, I get this static sound. Polling the router again confirmed that every time I click on the wifi task bar icon, I get a huge latency spike around 400-1000ms.

    I've tried everything. If no one has a clue about this, I'm going to drop a dime and replace my old rig. Something is defintely wrong.

    Each spike is when I click on the wifi icon.
