WiFi Mesh/extenders

R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
135
Pretty annoyed.
I'm having a drop-off of my Spectrum WiFi out in my garage. Very frustrating. Spectrum customer service isn't much help. I've disconnected and reset their router several times.
Still, I'll be surfing on my iPhone and then the feed just stops...and if I have my iPhone settings to WiFi OFF for Safari, it's dead in the water.

So I know nothing about these extender gizmos except they are expensive. Some 'extenders' are cheap.
I haven't a clue. Admitted noob when it comes to networking stuff. I hate setting up IP addresses et al.

Any advice on what to buy, reviews, suggestions are well appreciated.
 
Last edited:
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,801
I had similar issues and ended up adding powerline adapters to be able to get wireless into my detached garage. I added a wifi ap in the garage once I had a wired connection.
 
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,801
RapidDog said:
Interesting...so you plug the Ethernet into it?
Click to expand...
yeah if you haven't used them... basically you have two adapters..one plugs into a wall socket in the house and the other in the garage. You just plug the network cable from your router to the adapter in the house. You'll have internet where ever you plug the other adapter via wired connection. You can either just use wired or put a AP on that side.
 
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
135
So in the garage for instance, on that end, do you need a second ethernet cable or is it wifi? I don't have a laptop out there, just use my iPhone.
It would have to be a wifi signal.
 
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,801
RapidDog said:
So in the garage for instance, on that end, do you need a second ethernet cable or is it wifi? I don't have a laptop out there, just use my iPhone.
It would have to be a wifi signal.
Click to expand...
Yes. If you want to plug in directly but if you want wifi just plug an WiFi AP into the jack instead. But yeah you'll need to add an Wifi AP to bypass having to use the Spectrum wifi.
 
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,801
RapidDog said:
I apologize, I don't know what an AP is.
Access Point?
You mean I'd need both the Powerline Adapter and an AP?
Click to expand...
Yes. Powerline adapters usually come in pairs and since it's not giving you wireless but instead wired into the garage, you'll need to add an wireless access point.

You're basically extending your wired connection from your house to your garage... but then adding a access point in the garage which will give you a much better wifi connection.
 
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
135
Hmmm...getting priceier :)

It looks like this TL-WPA4220 is an easier less expensive gizmo. But then I don't know sheep from shinola...
 
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,801
Don't have experience with those but seems like it could work. Not exactly sure of the wifi performance though. I'm running an Ubiquiti UniFi AC Pro on mine since I use AC wifi gear.
 
M

mac1

n00b
Joined
Dec 18, 2019
Messages
16
I had issue with power-line adapter being on a different circuit at the source and desired destination.
 
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
135
So what are the other options. I tried a single unit but it never linked up with my router/WiFi. Sent that back.
I see these $300 3 piece units at Costco.
not sure how they work or if they would...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top