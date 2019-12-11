WiFi Mesh/extenders

Pretty annoyed.

I'm having a drop-off of my Spectrum WiFi out in my garage. Very frustrating. Spectrum customer service isn't much help. I've disconnected and reset their router several times.

Still, I'll be surfing on my iPhone and then the feed just stops...and if I have my iPhone settings to WiFi OFF for Safari, it's dead in the water.



So I know nothing about these extender gizmos except they are expensive. Some 'extenders' are cheap.

I haven't a clue. Admitted noob when it comes to networking stuff. I hate setting up IP addresses et al.



Any advice on what to buy, reviews, suggestions are well appreciated.