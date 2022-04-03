WiFi MAC randomization - good for privacy on public networks, but bad for home security?

I am trying to decide whether I should allow personal WiFi devices with MAC randomization capabilities to use MAC randomization in my network. MAC randomization improves privacy on public WiFi networks, but it makes it difficult to manage and administer home network. Assume that MAC randomization is performed on per-connection, not per-network basis. That means every time a device connects to the same network, it uses a different MAC address.



Doesn't WiFi MAC randomization also worsen security compared to static IP + static ARP/MAC? My reasoning is that in an environment where a network has a small number of clients, doesn't use DHCP for LAN/WLAN, assigns strict IP-to-MAC/ARP binding rules via Netfilter tools (IPTables + EBTables + ARPTables), on-device static IP settings + router WiFi MAC filtering, has L2 isolation for each device on router + VPN for each device (which also includes VPN-based L3 isolation), an attacker who already has WiFi password, WiFi device MAC address, and WiFi device static IP addresses, is mostly constrained/limited to MITM attacks.



A home network that allows for personal WiFi device MAC randomization can't permanently bind WiFi device MAC/ARP to IP's, and can't have the same strict Netfilter rules for WiFi devices for obvious reasons. If attackers obtain WiFi password in such an environment, they aren't constrained to MITM attacks. They can simply join the network and perform malicious activity from there.



Basically, a home network environment with non-random WiFi device MAC addresses and strict permanent static IP-to-MAC/ARP binding filtering rules make it easier for attackers to enumerate the network, but also limits types of attacks that can be performed once WiFi password is reveleated. Random MAC addresses only make it difficult for attackers to enumerate the network, but I am not sure if it helps with WiFi password cracking, and once password is obtained, attackers are not as restricted as they would be in a strict static MAC environment.