WiFi disconnects and reconnects quickly

I am having this extremely weird issue



here is my home network setup. I have the att nvg589 modem/router combo. I had an ASUS ac68u wired into to my modem. the nvg589 WiFi radios are disabled so i can use the better WiFi radio from the ac68u. ASUS routers are set to access point



It has been working fine last 5 years. but lately i noticed that whenever i use my android phones to watch YouTube or TikTok, etc. i can see on the top right of my phones that the phone quickly disconnects and reconnects to the WiFi. We talking like 1 second here. This happens randomly. Could be 5 mins. could be 20 mins. Strangely. It only does this or i notice it doing this on my android phones. I also have an iPhone and laptop connected to the same WiFi that never shows this issue.



i have 3 different android phones and they all exhibit the same issue. Even on my brand new oneplus 8t! This is most noticeable in YouTube because you get the connection issue message also. So thinking it’s the router i went out to buy a new one and replaced it with the ASUS ax58u. Same problem. So i replaced my Ethernet cable connecting to the modem. Same issue. I moved the router to a different location. Same problem. I swapped the channels on my 5ghz line. Same issue.



So now i am stump. What could be the issue? I don’t see anything weird in the logs in my ASUS router or my att modem. And all firmwares are updated. And everything rebooted multiple times.



All my wired connections are fine like my desktop which shows no sign of disconnect. So i am baffled.