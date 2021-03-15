WiFi Direct, Hotspot Tethering, and other P2P WiFi connetions - how to secure them?

Some WiFi devices use WiFi Direct / P2P for required TV remote connections and other devices just don't give you the option to disable P2P. How do you secure your network in such cases? Even if you are lucky and your router lets you disable TDLS to prevent P2P/Direct connections to any access points, it doesn't prevent individual devices from launching Hotspots, Tethering, and/or using WiFi Direct.



How can I find out the IP address that my WiFi Direct remote uses when it connects to my Smart TV?