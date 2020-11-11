Hello i have a question about the wifi direct data accessability. You can use wifi direct in 2 ways. 1 way is: when both devices use wifi direct which is a private connection. The other way is 1 device uses normal wlan and the other wifi direct to exchange data. Both connections are peer to peer if i understood it right.

I use the internet connection hosted by a person. But i have my own router with password to create wlan for me.

Now to my question: If you send data with wifi-direct and the device which send the data is connected to the normal wifi-internet and the other device which receives the data just uses wifi direct, is it possible for the internet owner to have access to the data send by this exchange. I think the owner can see what i did in the internet in general (like which sites i visited) but can he see the data i send with wifi direct when i used his internet for it (althought it should be peer to peer), or is the data locked somehow? I mean i didnt upload the data, right i just send it to a device but i used his internet/my router for it. I send the data by mistake that is why i used the wifi direct to wifi connection unintentionally.



Best regards