Wifi channels and which to use for optimization

R

RoachForLife

n00b
Joined
Oct 8, 2004
Messages
37
Good morning all. So I apologize in advance this may be a super basic question but here goes.

So you guys helped me last week repurpose 3 of my old routers into wired APs around my home. I want to optimize the channels for the wifi. What I am unsure about is, since they all share the same network ultimately, are the channels for the wifi less important? I understand competing wifi's from my neighbors for example I want to try to manage around but now I have 4 routers in the mix how critical is it to look into? My thinking tells me it would still make a difference because traffic is traffic but wasn't sure if it was a lower hit as they share the network together.

Also assuming just the 3 main 2.4 channels, and 4 APs, what is the general rule of thumb for assigning? Because 2 for sure would need to go onto the same channel. Should I may take the total channels (mine and my neighbors) and almost give a point system (say 1-100) and then add each wifi signal to try to level the overall load at each channel? ALso to complicate, of my 4 routers, really the main Netgear AC will do the majority of the heavy lifting, using the 3 new repurposed just for light switches and whatnot that may be more on outskirts of the home.

Anyhow any tips on how to configure this to optimize things would be appreciated. Thanks all
 
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
6,159
The days of statically assigning channels is over because most of the time the other devices you're trying to avoid conflicting with are set to 'auto' and hop around. So if you also don't set to 'auto' and let it hop around, you can get stuck with a collision.

I learned this the hard way when I had 100+ aps visible inside our apartment in a new complex. After everyone moved in and got comcast, there were 6x aps for each tenant and it was impossible to find a clear channel at any point in time. I would watch everything constantly jumping around and had no choice but to let ours do the same. In the end, that wasn't enough, so I doubled our bandwidth to 'get the wife her wifi back'. :cautious:
 
