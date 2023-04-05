Wifi channels and which to use for optimization

Good morning all. So I apologize in advance this may be a super basic question but here goes.



So you guys helped me last week repurpose 3 of my old routers into wired APs around my home. I want to optimize the channels for the wifi. What I am unsure about is, since they all share the same network ultimately, are the channels for the wifi less important? I understand competing wifi's from my neighbors for example I want to try to manage around but now I have 4 routers in the mix how critical is it to look into? My thinking tells me it would still make a difference because traffic is traffic but wasn't sure if it was a lower hit as they share the network together.



Also assuming just the 3 main 2.4 channels, and 4 APs, what is the general rule of thumb for assigning? Because 2 for sure would need to go onto the same channel. Should I may take the total channels (mine and my neighbors) and almost give a point system (say 1-100) and then add each wifi signal to try to level the overall load at each channel? ALso to complicate, of my 4 routers, really the main Netgear AC will do the majority of the heavy lifting, using the 3 new repurposed just for light switches and whatnot that may be more on outskirts of the home.



Anyhow any tips on how to configure this to optimize things would be appreciated. Thanks all