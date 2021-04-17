wifi bridge across house

We are planning to implement a wifi bridge across our house. We once had one setup when 802.11g was the fastest, but when we got internet >50Mbps down, we switch to the cable. Now that there are WiFi speeds beyond 1Gb/s, we are getting rid of the cable and going to a bridge again.Any suggestions on hardware to get? Stock firmware or something like dd-wrt. Before, we used two WiFi routers with dd-wrt. VPN between them would also be a plus