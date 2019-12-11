WiFi boosters/extenders?

I really annoyed with my Spectrum WiFi at home.

I’ve upgraded to their latest router and equipment tat resides in the office in the house and still the connection drops off when I’m out in my garage when using my iPhone to cruise the internet.

No particular reason. I’ve reset the router countless times. Spectrum isn’t much help...



So, I’ve seen these pricey WiFi extenders at Costco and NewEgg.

I haven’t a clue how they work or how hard they are to set up. I am admitted noob at this sort of thing.

Any help and suggestions on these will be helpful.