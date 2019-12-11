WiFi boosters/extenders?

R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
144
I really annoyed with my Spectrum WiFi at home.
I’ve upgraded to their latest router and equipment tat resides in the office in the house and still the connection drops off when I’m out in my garage when using my iPhone to cruise the internet.
No particular reason. I’ve reset the router countless times. Spectrum isn’t much help...

So, I’ve seen these pricey WiFi extenders at Costco and NewEgg.
I haven’t a clue how they work or how hard they are to set up. I am admitted noob at this sort of thing.
Any help and suggestions on these will be helpful.
 
V

Vermillion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 5, 2007
Messages
4,201
RapidDog said:
I really annoyed with my Spectrum WiFi at home.
I’ve upgraded to their latest router and equipment tat resides in the office in the house and still the connection drops off when I’m out in my garage when using my iPhone to cruise the internet.
No particular reason. I’ve reset the router countless times. Spectrum isn’t much help...

So, I’ve seen these pricey WiFi extenders at Costco and NewEgg.
I haven’t a clue how they work or how hard they are to set up. I am admitted noob at this sort of thing.
Any help and suggestions on these will be helpful.
Click to expand...

I had good results with the TP-LINK Powerline Extenders. However, it wasn't perfect. In the end the best solution for me was getting a mesh WiFi setup in the house.
 
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
144
Well the TP-Link AV1300 seemed to do the job. Easy set up for sure.
I have 5G now in the garage. Only drawback is it played hell with my favorite NPR station on the FM receiver...static.
 
Supersnake

Supersnake

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
910
Should you want to, you could stream that NPR station over your smartphone/bluetooth speaker.
Many NPR stations have a web stream player on their web site or have a dedicated streaming app that you can install and use.
 
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
144
Well I spoke too soon. The dropping out of the WiFi started again...
Maybe it’s just my iPhone.
Had to unplug the units and reset my house WiFi as it went whack.
Had to reset Netflix on the TV too.
Guess I’ll be sending it back.
 
C

CHANG3D

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 23, 2010
Messages
4,888
In the existence of wireless gateways, there has only been one that’s any good. The odds are that you don’t have a good one.

Buy your own modem and wireless router.

I myself am using a wireless gateway from Comcast because the gateway + 3 mesh pods are included in the cost for having unlimited data with gigabit connection. But I can’t select my own DNS server on the gateway/router side, so that really sucks.
 
T

tenishasc

n00b
Joined
Oct 23, 2015
Messages
1
So you want to use a wifi extender then go for NETGEAR EX7700 WiFi Mesh Range Extender. It can cover up to 2300 sq.ft. I've been using it smoothly for a long time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WiFi Mesh/extenders
Replies
25
Views
5K
byusinger84
B
Networking Issues - WiFi range extender
Replies
8
Views
348
scrappymouse
S
Constant disconnects with Google WiFi and C7000 v2 modem/routers. Please assist
Replies
0
Views
219
Eshelmen
Eshelmen
Wifi Problems using X58 MB, lag spike, strange juju.
Replies
14
Views
1K
Mazzspeed
M
Thinking of using an Actiontec Bonded MoCA 2.0 Adapter. I know nothing, need guidance.
Replies
0
Views
1K
sleepless
S
Top