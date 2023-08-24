WiFi 7 isn't supported on Windows 10

https://wccftech.com/wi-fi-7-not-supported-by-windows-10-only-works-with-windows-11-linux-chromeos/
I love articles like this, they do a great job of shifting the narrative.
TLDR; Qualcomm and MediaTek aren't developing drivers for their WiFi 7 modules for Windows 10, and Microsoft isn't creating a generic certified one either.
Personally, I am not sure who would be purchasing a new device with new hardware and then trying to downgrade to Windows 10, and I don't know many people who would go through the trouble of replacing the WiFi module in their existing Win 10 devices to a WiFi 7 one, so I am sure driver support for it isn't exactly something that is in demand.
