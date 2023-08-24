WiFi 7 isn't supported on Windows 10

I love articles like this, they do a great job of shifting the narrative.

TLDR; Qualcomm and MediaTek aren't developing drivers for their WiFi 7 modules for Windows 10, and Microsoft isn't creating a generic certified one either.

Personally, I am not sure who would be purchasing a new device with new hardware and then trying to downgrade to Windows 10, and I don't know many people who would go through the trouble of replacing the WiFi module in their existing Win 10 devices to a WiFi 7 one, so I am sure driver support for it isn't exactly something that is in demand.
 
It looks like this is just based on some vague document where only Windows 11 was listed. Based on that, they made a bunch of assumptions and wrote a click-bait article to collect some ad revenue. Nothing specficically says that Windows 10 wouldn't be supported. More likely, they didn't feel the need to include every version of each OS in that document. When you take into account that Windows 10 and 11 use basically identical drivers in most cases, i'd say that there is still a very good chance that it will work on Windows 10 just fine.

There will be plenty of silly people, actually. 10 is another one of those Windows releases that the "angry tech-nerds who don't understand things that well" have decided is good and that 11 is bad. People like that want to stick with their old OS, yet want to use new hardware. It is silly, but it happens all the time where they get stuck on an OS, declare it to be the only good Windows release and just flat refuse to upgrade until finally it becomes unavoidable. Then they'll glom on to the new release and the cycle will repeat.
 
