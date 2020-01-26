WiFi 6 wireless routers with WiFi 5 devices?

Discussion in 'Networking & Security' started by JoseJones, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:04 PM.

    JoseJones

    Will wifi 5 devices work any better with a wifi 6 wireless router? Are there any benefits of updating to a wifi 6 router if all of your devices are still wifi 5? Apparently, no but, will the beam-forming thing work at least for a more reliable connection? It just doesn't seem like there are any benefits to upgrading to a WiFi 6 wireless router with wifi 5 devices.

    "You'll need both a Wi-Fi 6 router and Wi-Fi 6 devices like those in order to reap the full benefits of 802.11ax, but if you go ahead and get that fancy new router, your older devices will still work like normal. The rub is that they won't be much faster, if at all -- Wi-Fi 6 supports previous-gen 802.11 devices, but it can't do much to speed them up."

    https://www.cnet.com/news/wi-fi-6-and-what-it-means-for-you-wifi-routers/

    This one is on sale at Best Buy right now for $159:

    - OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access)
    - Beamforming: standard-based and universal
    - 1024-QAM high data rate
    - 20/40/80/160 MHz bandwidth

    ASUS RT-AX58U AX3000 Dual Band WiFi 6
    https://www.asus.com/us/Networking/RT-AX58U/


    Would love to see a video comparison test with wifi 5 devices to see if there would be any improvements at all.
     
    JoseJones, Jan 26, 2020 at 12:04 PM
    IdiotInCharge

    If / when you need a new access point, get one with WiFi 6, but there doesn't appear to be anything that will improve performance of WiFi 5 devices.

    The possible exception could be WiFi 6 devices being built to a higher hardware standard, which could help, but likely won't help enough to warrant upgrading.


    To me, the bigger issue is WPA3, really, and we haven't heard much about that either. When that's more broadly available I'll look into replacing my Unifi UAP-AC-Pro.
     
    IdiotInCharge, Jan 26, 2020 at 4:01 PM
