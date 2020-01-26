WiFi 6 wireless routers with WiFi 5 devices?

Will wifi 5 devices work any better with a wifi 6 wireless router? Are there any benefits of updating to a wifi 6 router if all of your devices are still wifi 5? Apparently, no but, will the beam-forming thing work at least for a more reliable connection? It just doesn't seem like there are any benefits to upgrading to a WiFi 6 wireless router with wifi 5 devices. "You'll need both a Wi-Fi 6 router and Wi-Fi 6 devices like those in order to reap the full benefits of 802.11ax, but if you go ahead and get that fancy new router, your older devices will still work like normal. The rub is that they won't be much faster, if at all -- Wi-Fi 6 supports previous-gen 802.11 devices, but it can't do much to speed them up." https://www.cnet.com/news/wi-fi-6-and-what-it-means-for-you-wifi-routers/ This one is on sale at Best Buy right now for $159: - OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access) - Beamforming: standard-based and universal - 1024-QAM high data rate - 20/40/80/160 MHz bandwidth ASUS RT-AX58U AX3000 Dual Band WiFi 6 https://www.asus.com/us/Networking/RT-AX58U/ Would love to see a video comparison test with wifi 5 devices to see if there would be any improvements at all.