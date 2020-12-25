Wifi 6 Mesh System vs Router + Extender

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,551
Hello,
I currently have an Asus AC2600 router and D-Link AC2600 extender since I needed a better 5ghz signal in the basement for Xbox and Plex. Recently I've been having issues with the extender and instead of buying a new AC extender I was thinking about upgrading to a WiFi 6 AX setup.

Upon research I noticed there are several systems such as Netgear Orbi, Asus ZenWifi, and Linksys Velop however I could also piece together a Netgear Nighthawk AX8 AX6600 + Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 EAX80 extender for roughly the same price.

Is it better to get the dedicated Mesh systems or would buying a standalone router and separate extender be better performance?
All my devices are AC at the moment but I would like to future proof of course.

I would prefer whatever will be best for streaming Plex and gaming from my basement which will require some sort of range extender.

Thanks
 
Last edited:
S

scobar

.
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
34,473
Whatever is best is to run a cable. You do not need wifi 6 for plex or gaming, the limit is your internet connection.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top