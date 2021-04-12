WiFi 6 and compatibility

Opinions on using a WiFi 6 compatible AP with older WiFi APs (non 6)? Will I still have the benefits of 6 if the entire system isn’t 6?



I’d go all 6 but I don’t want the cost, and certain parts of the house are not used as much.



Or should I wait to adopt 6? Currently I have iPhones and iPads. Everything else is wired.



I think it’ll be overkill, but I need opinions.



The WiFi 6 signal will not penetrate 8 inches of rebar reinforced concrete.