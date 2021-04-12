WiFi 6 and compatibility

L

Liver

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
4,864
Opinions on using a WiFi 6 compatible AP with older WiFi APs (non 6)? Will I still have the benefits of 6 if the entire system isn’t 6?

I’d go all 6 but I don’t want the cost, and certain parts of the house are not used as much.

Or should I wait to adopt 6? Currently I have iPhones and iPads. Everything else is wired.

I think it’ll be overkill, but I need opinions.

The WiFi 6 signal will not penetrate 8 inches of rebar reinforced concrete.
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
4,931
Wifi standards are all backward compatible. So your devices should all work fine. If you do not need the increased bandwidth and speed, there may not be a reason to upgrade. It most likely will not make a difference on a phone/tablet.
 
L

Liver

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
4,864
jmilcher said:
Wifi standards are all backward compatible. So your devices should all work fine. If you do not need the increased bandwidth and speed, there may not be a reason to upgrade. It most likely will not make a difference on a phone/tablet.
I am seeing that as well. I do not think I need 802.11ax. I am in the process of a new home build, and I do not have enough AP to cover the house.

It’s the perfect time to upgrade.
 
