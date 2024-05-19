Wife wants to play Diablo 4 but only has a HD 6850

Badcop1124 said: Unfortunately these aren't the prices at my Micro Center today. MSI mobo is $210 and the i5 is $150 when purchased separately. Click to expand...

That's because it works exactly like a bundle would. You need to have it all in your cart. It can't be purchased separately. Likewise when you checkout at the store, it all needs to be in one bundle.Here is a deal with an open box motherboard I found at your store:This is just noteworthy because AFAIK the 5800X3D is a much superior gaming chip compared to the 12600KF. Honestly the open box motherboard is unnecessary. There are plenty of motherboards in that price range that are just slightly less featured. For that processor it doesn't really matter anyway.Then for the 12600KF:As you can see you could have saved around $40-50. Surprisingly the motherboard prices at your store kind of suck (or maybe just LGA1700 prices kind of suck in general); the open box deals aren't really great deals, so this is about as low as it gets, though.Depending on your drive time over there and whether you feel like going through the trouble, it's definitely not worth it. But I have taken advantage of this type of bundle to get a 7800X3D for a friend with an open box motherboard, so it definitely works.