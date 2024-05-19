Wife wants to play Diablo 4 but only has a HD 6850

Badcop1124
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2008
- Messages
- 179
Wife has an;
Intel i5 2500K @3.30Hz
32 Gb of Corsair Vengeance
AMD HD 6850
Gigabyte Z68-UD3H-B3
Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
She wants to play Diablo 4. Hoping to just replace the video card. Not sure if that will do it.
Budget $300-ish.
Or should I give her the RX 580 from my Rig#1 and replace that with something?
My build is
Intel i7 6700k
Gigabyte Z7170X-Ultra Gaming
G. Skill Trident Z 16GB
Radeon RX 580
Sea Sonic X750 Gold
Cooler Master HAF 922 mid
Thanks in advance for your time and help.
Intel i5 2500K @3.30Hz
32 Gb of Corsair Vengeance
AMD HD 6850
Gigabyte Z68-UD3H-B3
Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
She wants to play Diablo 4. Hoping to just replace the video card. Not sure if that will do it.
Budget $300-ish.
Or should I give her the RX 580 from my Rig#1 and replace that with something?
My build is
Intel i7 6700k
Gigabyte Z7170X-Ultra Gaming
G. Skill Trident Z 16GB
Radeon RX 580
Sea Sonic X750 Gold
Cooler Master HAF 922 mid
Thanks in advance for your time and help.