Wife wants to play Diablo 4 but only has a HD 6850

Wife has an;
Intel i5 2500K @3.30Hz
32 Gb of Corsair Vengeance
AMD HD 6850
Gigabyte Z68-UD3H-B3
Windows 10 Pro 64 bit

She wants to play Diablo 4. Hoping to just replace the video card. Not sure if that will do it.
Budget $300-ish.

Or should I give her the RX 580 from my Rig#1 and replace that with something?

My build is
Intel i7 6700k
Gigabyte Z7170X-Ultra Gaming
G. Skill Trident Z 16GB
Radeon RX 580
Sea Sonic X750 Gold
Cooler Master HAF 922 mid

Thanks in advance for your time and help.
 
You could throw a cheap Intel A380 in, meets minimal requirements along with the 2500k being the minimal Intel cpu Blizzard has listed for that game. You can find them around $70 sometimes on sale.

Otherwise if I was spending money I’d pick it up on console to play honestly, or spend a little to upgrade her system. 2500k was great but it’s very long in the tooth now.

$300 could get you a MUCH newer Intel cpu / ram / mobo combo something like a mid grade 12th gen. Slap the 580 in that, buy something newer for yourself and you are off to the races. Thats money much better spent imo.

https://www.microcenter.com/product...s-v-16gb-ddr4-3200-kit,-computer-build-bundle

12600kf, 16GB of ddr4 ram and a motherboard. $249
 
I was playing D4 on my 5800x and A770 at 3440x1440 and it played pretty well.
what res is the monitor she plans on using?
Also, the Intel cards, at least the A750 and A770 need to have Resizable Bar enabled, and I am not sure if her old mobo has that feature.
I am not sure how much performance you lose if you don't have ReBar enabled.

Also, D4 is on Xbox Game Pass, so you could get a month subscription and try the game out.
CDKeys has discounted keys that work, I bought a couple so far to play D4 on my PC's.
this is the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan for $9, regular price is $16.99
https://www.cdkeys.com/xbox-live/1-month-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-non-stackable-xbox-one-pc-us

1716079217198.png
 
Wow! Super fast response! Thanks for the info.
Any suggestion what to buy myself to replace that 580?
 
Does the game not run on the 6850? In my experience, Diablo 4 will run on almost anything. If it gives you an error message stopping you from launching the game, it's usually artificial and can be bypassed:

Open the Diablo 4 game page on the Battle.net app.
Choose ‘Game Settings’ from the ‘Options’ dropdown menu.
Type “-bypassgpudrivercheck” minus the quotation marks into “Additional command line arguments”.
Click “Done”.

Might be worth a shot, since it's a $0 solution.
 
Her current monitors are 1080p at 60Hz, Acer XFA240.
 
I'll check that option out. Thanks!
 
I updated my post above with some more info
 
Unfortunately this didn’t work for me. Tried it on the demo version of the game.
 
Hi would be stretching to utilize anything newer than a 3060 imo.

I just built my nephew a rig with almost the same specs as yours, he games at 1080. I put in a new rx7600 and it has been great. He has a 100 hz monitor and plays most games at med settings around 60 fps, and can hit 100 frames when he plays fps titles on lower settings. I didn’t want to put something too new in that would choke. I never tried a higher res on his setup. But that card would fit right in your budget. I think I paid $225 on sale for his? Maybe $250? Like 3-4 months ago.
 
Yep. This is the way to go. Just be aware that maxwell driver support will probably go away in around a year. That doesn't mean it would stop working, just that it wouldn't get updated drivers for newer games.
 
That’s a struggle at 3.5 gb of usable ram. A used RX580 has 8gb and can also be had that cheap. 970 was a good card, but idk if I’d spend a penny on it now, not even for Diablo 4, but OP might. If all his wife wants is to solely play this game.
 
Thanks for for the info everyone!
So I set a budget and I’m about go over, lol, what else is new.
I went with Dreamerbydesign’s suggestion of the 12600KF, RAM, MoBo combo at Micro Center. Also got the Game Pass that Zepher pointed out.
Look at some FPS numbers on YouTube and ordered an XFX 6800 Speedster SWFT319 with 16gb for $370 at a local BestBuy.

Just looked at her PSU it is an Enermax 720w EIN720AWT.

Should I have done better with other components at that price point (which jumped to $650-ish)? I’m not against returning/exchanging what I ordered. Maybe this i9 12900K 32 gb RAM 6000 MoBo combo?

As always I really appreciate all the time this forum puts into helping me out!!!
 
Looks like a rock solid gaming setup for that price. Aside from finding good used deals, I think it would have been difficult to do better with that budget.
 
6800xt is a excellent choice. Don’t be fooled, in some instances it is faster than a 7800xt, which really was not the successor to the 6800xt at least performance wise. The 6800xt is a powerful card.

If you are only gaming, stick with what you have. 12900k was a good cpu but a very hot one that performed very close to a 12700k in gaming. In other words, just stick with the 12600k for gaming.
 
They didn't say 6800XT, they said 6800. I was a little skeptical, so I looked up 6800XT's on PCPartpicker and it's highly unlikely that they got one of those for $370. OP, you overpaid a very tiny bit for the 6800, if that's a non-XT:

https://pcpartpicker.com/product/Hg...gb-speedster-swft-319-video-card-rx-68xlaqfd9

Could have saved $10. Not really a big deal though. As far as the RAM/Mobo/etc... I would have to look around. If you want, tell us your local Microcenter location. I'm assuming you purchased this bundle?
https://www.microcenter.com/product...s-v-16gb-ddr4-3200-kit,-computer-build-bundle

It's a fine deal for the amount of performance vs price you're getting, but it seems like Microcenter is having a lot of kind of unmarked deals on processors right now. For instance I picked up a 7800X3D for a friend for <$200. You don't need anything that strong though.
 
It’s funny I checked Best Buy’s website after I read his post and only saw a 6800 for 370.

In this case there’s quite a difference between a 6800 and a 6800xt. Both good gpu’s but a 6800xt in the current market new for 370 would have been a great find.
 
Thanks I followed this advice stuck with the 12600KF combo and 6800 SWFT 319.

Anyone want to advise me on thermal paste? The stuff I have laying around is at least 10 years old.
 

Cambridge,MA is my nearest Micro Center.
Yes it is the 6800 non XT.
 
Mx4 is cheap, works great. I get it in 4 gram tubes on Amazon for cheap.

If you don’t need much, grizzly kryonaut works well, also on Amazon or available at Microcenter.

The difference between the BEST and worst is like 2-3 degrees c, In other words don’t worry too much, pick one of those and be good.
 
Last edited:
Thanks!

Am I correct in assuming the combo Dreamerbydesign recommended is a big improvement over my i7 6700k 4.0Ghz Skylake as well?
 
That's because it works exactly like a bundle would. You need to have it all in your cart. It can't be purchased separately. Likewise when you checkout at the store, it all needs to be in one bundle.

Here is a deal with an open box motherboard I found at your store:

1716236576528.png


This is just noteworthy because AFAIK the 5800X3D is a much superior gaming chip compared to the 12600KF. Honestly the open box motherboard is unnecessary. There are plenty of motherboards in that price range that are just slightly less featured. For that processor it doesn't really matter anyway.

Then for the 12600KF:

1716236952180.png


As you can see you could have saved around $40-50. Surprisingly the motherboard prices at your store kind of suck (or maybe just LGA1700 prices kind of suck in general); the open box deals aren't really great deals, so this is about as low as it gets, though.

Depending on your drive time over there and whether you feel like going through the trouble, it's definitely not worth it. But I have taken advantage of this type of bundle to get a 7800X3D for a friend with an open box motherboard, so it definitely works.
 
Thanks! I get it now.
 
Wife just told me she'd like to get the Dell Alienware AW3423DW (possible birthday gift in Nov.) we saw at Micro Center for work and play. Lol. With the bundle (i5 12600KF 16gb ram MSI Z790 P-Pro and the XFX RX 6800) I just got would she be to play at 1440p? Probably playing COD, Diablo 4 and SIMS.

Thanks again! Everyone has been wicked helpful as always.

StoleMyOwnCar, I just saw the "middle" comment about the 5800x3D. Maybe I'll be doing some returns.
 
Yes a 6800 would play those games at or above 60 fps at near max settings. The 6800 is a strong 1440 card. When it was released this was the target resolution for this card.
 
Make sure you look over the open box MB before leave the store. Check the accessories also to see if anything missing. 2 out 3 open box MB I tried buying from MC had damaged pins and zero accessories. Not even the i/o shield. It was just in static bag with loose screws and standoff in the bag. Not to mention thermal paste everywhere.
 
Good advice. You can also have them test the board for like $20. I did that a few times since I had a drive. I’ve also had them do it on new boards.
 
I have that monitor, love it. There are 2 models, the older DW (G-Sync Ultimate) and the newer DWF (Freesync).
The DW has 2 fans in it and I can hear the fan on the one in my room since the room is super quiet. I can't hear the fan on the one in the garage since my server is in the same room which drowns out my pc's fan noise.
I am not positive but I think the DWF only has 1 fan since it doesn't have a G-Sync module in it.
IMG_7016.JPG
 
I can play Diablo 4 just fine with my handheld that has a 7840U CPU with built in Radeon 780M. I don't think you need much to run it.
 
the DW does BIOS updates now with a modern Nvidia card, my 3080Ti was able to update my main one, but a GTX 970 wouldn't update my other one.
1716314405700.png
 
Click to expand...

These days IME the IO shield is usually attached to the board, so you don't have to worry about that as much. It's mostly just checking the pins (and looking for any obvious scrapes near the standoffs), which you can just pull out the box at the store and then open it up and look yourself. I've done it and they don't really say anything about it since it's open box to begin with.

The X670E Carbon Wifi that I'm using in my main build is one that I got open box for less than half the price (200 vs 430). It was missing accessories, but for that discount I didn't care. I also got my friend a working B650 Tomahawk for half price. Did a memtest, twice, passed both times.

But I don't see any deals of that caliber at his local store, so... Honestly might as well just choose the cheapest new board if they don't wanna fuss with it. It's a tiny savings. That's assuming they want to bother rebuying. The 5800X3D is tempting and a great chip but all in all still unnecessary.
 
So I’m pretty sure I’m sticking with the i12600KF combos along with the RX 6800s.
Although an RX 6950XT for $600…

But I think I need new PSUs as one member suggested. The ones I have were purchased back around 2012-13, I think.
Anyone have suggestions?

Once again this community is amazing! Thank you all, for all of the help and guidance!
 
