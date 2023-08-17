Wi-Fi needed for large house; help me plan it out!

I have a family friend that has a crappy Comcast router in the basement and they use that for the whole house. They would like really good coverage across the house and large back yard. They'll pay for hardware and the labor (me) is free (ugh).
What say ye? Ubiquity? Netgear Orbi?
https://www.netgear.com/home/wifi/mesh/
I'd like something with 2 to 4 access points working together for redundancy (so that they don't call me back every other day)
