Wi-Fi needed for large house; help me plan it out!

R

RavinDJ

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 9, 2002
Messages
4,390
I have a family friend that has a crappy Comcast router in the basement and they use that for the whole house. They would like really good coverage across the house and large back yard. They'll pay for hardware and the labor (me) is free (ugh).

What say ye? Ubiquity? Netgear Orbi?

https://www.netgear.com/home/wifi/mesh/

I'd like something with 2 to 4 access points working together for redundancy (so that they don't call me back every other day) :D
 
Unifi is great IMO. Let them call you.. just remote in and tweak if needed.

Edit:

I just replaced a my dead cloud key gen1 with a dream router. It adopted my like 5+yr old outdoor+ model access point with ease. It's not even on ubiquity's website anymore but it works!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top